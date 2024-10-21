How To Add Custom Notes To Apple Maps

With the arrival of iOS 18 — and the corresponding updates across the iPad, Mac, and watchOS platforms — Apple Maps received a whole bunch of new features. Among the core upgrades were support for shuttle schedules, updates to topographic maps, the ability to create and save custom hiking and walking routes, and a new Places Library system for saving routes and favorite spots.

A rather underrated change that arrived with the iOS 18 update was the ability to add custom notes to any location on the map. Ever since the feature first landed in Apple Maps, it has proved to be quite useful, especially while planning for ground research. The idea is simple, and thankfully, there is no learning curve involved.

You simply look up a spot or location on the map, and if there's any noteworthy information that could be used for reference in the future, you simply add it as a custom note. Think of it as your own geographic note, but with a digital twist for all navigation and touring tasks. This new feature is handy for upcoming trips where you need to plan in advance for multiple stops. More importantly, all the custom notes you add in Apple Maps are saved locally in an individual's maps library.

