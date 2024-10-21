RAM Laramie Vs. Limited: What's The Difference Between These Trims?

RAM trucks typically come in a broad array of trim levels. The 2024 1500, for example, was offered in Tradesman, Tradesman HFE, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, Limited Longhorn, Limited, and TRX trim levels. Of these, the RAM Laramie and Limited trims have long been the go-to choice for RAM customers who desire a luxury pickup truck, whether that's the light-duty Dodge RAM 1500 or the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 models. These trucks often offer a raft of premium amenities, such as heated and cooled power front seats, leather seating surfaces, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, and the latest technologies.

However, with the Limited being the higher trim level, it tends to have a few extra bells and whistles compared to the RAM Laramie. To help make deciding between the Dodge RAM Laramie and Limited trims easier for you, we've compared both RAM trucks side by side with respect to their prices, technology and convenience, as well as power and performance. For the sake of clarity and coherence, we'll limit the focus of this article to the RAM 1500 models.