RAM Laramie Vs. Limited: What's The Difference Between These Trims?
RAM trucks typically come in a broad array of trim levels. The 2024 1500, for example, was offered in Tradesman, Tradesman HFE, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, Limited Longhorn, Limited, and TRX trim levels. Of these, the RAM Laramie and Limited trims have long been the go-to choice for RAM customers who desire a luxury pickup truck, whether that's the light-duty Dodge RAM 1500 or the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 models. These trucks often offer a raft of premium amenities, such as heated and cooled power front seats, leather seating surfaces, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, and the latest technologies.
However, with the Limited being the higher trim level, it tends to have a few extra bells and whistles compared to the RAM Laramie. To help make deciding between the Dodge RAM Laramie and Limited trims easier for you, we've compared both RAM trucks side by side with respect to their prices, technology and convenience, as well as power and performance. For the sake of clarity and coherence, we'll limit the focus of this article to the RAM 1500 models.
What is the Dodge RAM Laramie?
The RAM Laramie is a luxury-oriented model positioned as a midrange grade on modern RAM trucks, having previously served as a range-topping RAM 1500 trim for several years following its rebirth in 2003 as a replacement for the SLT Plus. Despite having slipped down the pecking order, the RAM Laramie continues to be decked out in luxurious finishes, with a 2025 RAM 1500 Laramie offering heated and cooled front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a power driver's seat with memory settings, front passenger seat with power assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals with a memory function, power-sliding rear window, and a rear window defroster.
As for tech, the 1500 Laramie gets a bigger 12-inch touchscreen display (lower models have an 8.4-inch screen as standard), a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, navigation, voice command, and a nine-speaker sound system. Power for the 2025 RAM Laramie comes courtesy of the standard-output 3.0-liter inline-six Hurricane twin-turbo mill, which Stellantis discontinued the HEMI V8 engine in favor of. It pairs with an eight-speed automatic 8HP75 transmission that helps send the generated 420 horses and 469 pound-feet of torque to the wheels, with that combination returning a manufacturer-estimated 18 mpg city, 25 mpg highway, and 21 mpg combined. Its capability is just as impressive, with the RAM Laramie's 3.0-liter Hurricane engine rated to tow up to 11,550 pounds and carry a payload of 1,980 pounds. The 2025 RAM 1500 Laramie is only available in a crew cab configuration and begins at $62,025 (including a $1,995 delivery charge).
What is the Dodge RAM Limited?
The RAM 1500 Limited is a more luxurious version of the full-size pickup truck, and as such has a plusher interior and a build quality that sets it apart from the Laramie. The 2025 RAM 1500 Limited, for example, is three grades higher than the 2025 RAM Laramie, and comes standard with features like premium quilted leather bucket seats, massaging front seats, four-way power lumbar adjustable seats for the driver and passenger, a cooling function for the rear seats, dual wireless charging pads, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, rain-sensing windshield wipers, a four-corner air suspension, and the RamBox cargo management system. While the Laramie and Limited RAM 1500 trims both use Stellantis' well-regarded Hurricane twin-turbo I-6 engine, the Limited model has the high-output version of the powertrain, which raises excitement to a higher level at 540 hp and 521 lb-ft of torque.
Those numbers imply the 2025 RAM 1500 Limited's engine also has a 145 hp and lb-ft advantage compared to the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine. Sadly, you have to take a hit at the gas pump, given RAM 1500 Limited's 15 mpg city, 21 mpg highway, and 17 mpg combined fuel economy gains. And if you're thinking that fuel economy estimate seems familiar, it's because the 2024 RAM 1500 Classic 2WD with the HEMI 5.7 V8 offers the same mileage. A four-wheel drive 2024 RAM 1500 with the HEMI does even better, attaining 18 mpg city, 22 mpg highway, and 19 mpg combined. The RAM Limited's capability is also down versus the Laramie's, with its 540-hp I-6 engine only able to tow 9,920 pounds and enable a payload of 1,520 pounds. The Limited model is available only in a crew cab configuration, with MSRP starting a $77,150 (including a $1,995 delivery fee).