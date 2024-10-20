How Much HP Does A Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody Have & How Much Does One Cost?

The Dodge Charger is one of the big guns in the sports sedan segment. It owes that reputation to the high-powered V8 engines found under the hoods of performance models like the celebrated 345 HEMI V8 on the R/T and R/T Scat Pack, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI SRT Hellcat under the hood of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, and the 392 HEMI V8 on the Daytona 392, all of which have made high-performance somewhat of a trademark for the large sedan. Now, compared to those models, the Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody is a relatively newer trim package, as it was introduced for the 2020 model year as a $6,000 upgrade for the Dodge Charger Scat Pack. But like its forebearers, the Charger Scat Pack Widebody is richly stocked, thanks to a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8 that puts out a stomping 485 hp and 475 pound-feet of torque.

With that output, a Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody can belt to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. If you're familiar with the Dodge Charger models, you can already tell that those numbers are similar to the standard Charger Scat Pack's. The Scat Pack Widebody, however, sets itself apart from its 'regular' sibling with features that deliver sharper handling, minimal body roll, and more grip – making it more adept at dealing with all that power. As its name suggests, the Widebody is slightly wider (by 3.5 inches) thanks to its larger fender flares. It, among other things, also comes with 20-inch Pirelli P-Zero 305/35ZR20 all-season performance tires (11-inch width versus 9-inch for the standard Scat Pack) and a tuned suspension.

