How Much HP Does A 345 HEMI Dodge Charger Have & Is It An R/T Or Scat Pack?
The iconic Dodge Charger as we know it will no longer be returning to U.S. dealerships after it ceased production in 2023, with parent company Stellantis opting to focus on EVs and more efficient gasoline versions of the sedan ahead of the looming electric switchover in 2030. But there's a strong argument to be made that it should never have been discontinued to begin with.
The Charger is one of the most popular nameplates in America, and that reputation is due in part to its strong performance, as it used to be available with a wide range of powerful engines, including the Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which generates up to 797 hp and 707 lb-ft of torque when nestled beneath the hood of the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye.
Equally phenomenal was the 345 HEMI Dodge Charger, which had been a consistent Dodge offering since the four-door sedan was revived in 2006. In modern speak, the 345 cubic-inch HEMI Charger refers to models with the time-tested 5.7-liter HEMI engine, which generates between 340 and 370 hp (and 390-395 lb-ft of torque). But which of the Charger models hides the monstrous engine under its hood? Is it the R/T or Scat Pack?
The 345 HEMI Dodge Charger is an R/T
Since debuting on the Dodge Charger in 2006, the third-gen 345 HEMI engine has traditionally been a strictly R/T affair, with other packages either featuring smaller engines or other versions of the HEMI engine. For its final model year, for example, the 2023 Dodge Charger RT had the 370-hp 5.7L HEMI engine, whereas the Scat Pack offered the 392 (6.4-liter) V8 generating 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. As is the custom, SRT Hellcat variants of the Charger all feature a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine, good for 717 hp and 650 lb-ft in standard models and up to 797 hp and 707 lb-ft in the SRT Hellcat Redeye. Dodge SXT and GT models, on their part, came with a 3.6-liter V6 that generates a relatively modest 292–300 horsepower and 260-264 lb-ft of torque.
In addition to being the more powerful model, the Dodge Charger Scat Pack is more loaded than the Charger R/T. It comes standard with a limited slip differential, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, launch control, as well as high-performance brakes and suspension, all of which you won't get right out of the box with the R/T. But those features do come at a price. Pricing for the 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack starts at $51,925 (MSRP), while the R/T begins lower at $45,065.