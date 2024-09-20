How Much HP Does A 345 HEMI Dodge Charger Have & Is It An R/T Or Scat Pack?

The iconic Dodge Charger as we know it will no longer be returning to U.S. dealerships after it ceased production in 2023, with parent company Stellantis opting to focus on EVs and more efficient gasoline versions of the sedan ahead of the looming electric switchover in 2030. But there's a strong argument to be made that it should never have been discontinued to begin with.

The Charger is one of the most popular nameplates in America, and that reputation is due in part to its strong performance, as it used to be available with a wide range of powerful engines, including the Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which generates up to 797 hp and 707 lb-ft of torque when nestled beneath the hood of the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

Equally phenomenal was the 345 HEMI Dodge Charger, which had been a consistent Dodge offering since the four-door sedan was revived in 2006. In modern speak, the 345 cubic-inch HEMI Charger refers to models with the time-tested 5.7-liter HEMI engine, which generates between 340 and 370 hp (and 390-395 lb-ft of torque). But which of the Charger models hides the monstrous engine under its hood? Is it the R/T or Scat Pack?

