What Engine Powers The Audi S5, And How Much Horsepower Does It Have?

Introduced in 2007 ahead of the 2008 model year, the S5 is a sportier version of the Audi A5. As such, it offers a more powerful engine, along with a sport-tuned suspension that gives the chassis a firmer feel, high performance brakes, larger wheels, and stickier tires that are better-suited to its sportiness. It sits between the Audi A5 and the higher-performance RS 5 within the brand's luxury small car lineup, and was initially marketed as a competitor to the BMW M3 and since-discontinued Mercedes-Benz CLK 550. That said, modern S5s have also found formidable competitors in the likes of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe M440i, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, and Acura Integra Type S.

While most discussions about the S5 will understandably steer toward its handsome looks, the performance car has traditionally been offered with engines that are decent enough to get your pulse going. And although the S5 has mostly been powered by Audi's 3.0 TFSI since the 2010 model year, horsepower output has varied over the years due to the use of varying forced induction systems and other forms of assistance. Here's a look at the engines that power the Audi S5 and how much power they make.