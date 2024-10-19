HTE Vs. HVLP: Which Harbor Freight Spray Gun Is Right For You?

Perhaps the most important factor to consider when getting ready to update your car or living area with a fresh coat of paint is what you're going to use to paint it. One option you may not have considered is using a spray gun. These handy tools can produce paint easily and efficiently, covering a wide area more quickly than paint brushes or similar methods. But just like paintbrushes, not all spray guns are made equal. Along with conventional paint guns, there are HVLP and HTE options, which have gained popularity in more recent years for a variety of reasons.

Whereas conventional spray guns use lots of air pressure and waste excessive amounts of material, HVLP and HTE guns are designed to provide a more efficient and safe manner of working. There's no shortage of retailers that carry these tools, but for those seeking an economical and varied selection to choose from, it's hard to beat what Harbor Freight has to offer. Even though there are some items from the equipment supplier that you should be wary of, as a whole, Harbor Freight's paint sprayers are considered effective by customers.

Nevertheless, knowing what each spray gun variety brings to the table and the nuances of Harbor Freight's products are key to ensuring you make the right decision for your project. With that out of the way, here's what to know about both HVLP and HTE spray guns.

