When To Use Water Lock On A Samsung Galaxy Watch (And What Happens If You Forget)

There are several ways you can activate Water Lock Mode on your Galaxy Watch. The quickest method is from the Quick Settings panel:

Wake your watch up by pressing on the home/power button briefly. While on the watch face, swipe down from the top of the screen. Swipe left until you see a water droplets icon. Press on this icon to enter Water Lock Mode.

You'll automatically be redirected to the watch face, where you should see the water droplets icon next to your home/power button. This indicates that Water Lock Mode is on. Another way to activate this Samsung Galaxy Watch feature is from the Settings. In the Settings page, navigate to Advanced features > Water lock. Tap on the toggle to go into Water Lock Mode. If you're taking your Galaxy Watch swimming and want to track your workout, starting either the Pool swim or Open water swim exercise will automatically turn on Water Lock Mode too. To do so, open the Health app on your watch and select Exercise > Pool swim or Open water swim. Instead of the watch face, though, you'll be taken to the workout tracking screen, and the same water droplets icon will be shown.

Once Water Lock Mode is activated on your Galaxy smartwatch, it's ready to be worn in the water. To disable Water Lock mode after your swim, long-press on the home/power button. On the Galaxy Watch, you should hear a chime and see a message on the screen saying that water is being ejected from the device. On the Galaxy Fit, on the other hand, the watch will only vibrate and display a "Water lock off" message on the screen. Give your watch some quick shakes to help remove any remaining droplets and let it dry thoroughly.