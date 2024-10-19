5 Of The Fastest Mercedes-Benz Cars Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

When the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR first arrived on the scene, it was to participate in the initial FIA GT Championship series in 1997, which it did against the likes of the McLaren F1 GTR and Porsche 911 GT1. It successfully won twice on the bounce (in 1997 and 1998), but because Mercedes-Benz still had to satisfy the 25 car homologation requirement for participating in the championship, it built 28 road-going versions of the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR GT1 (two of which were prototypes), with construction handled by then-partner AMG and HWA Engineering. By late 1998, the road-legal CLK GTR was ready in all its glory, sporting a naturally aspirated 60-degree, 6.9-liter V12 under its hood.

The engine was based on the M120 and featured aluminum block and cylinder heads, forged pistons, titanium con rods, a Bosch-supplied multipoint fuel-injection system, a dry-sump lubrication system, as well as a carbon fiber oil tank. The result was a powertrain robust enough to handle an ECE-certified 603 hp and 572 lb-ft of torque, with that output allowing a 0-62 mph time of around 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 214 mph. The CLK GTR Super Sport was more frenetic, thanks to a stroked 7.3-liter version of the V12 engine, uprated to produce 711 hp and 580 lb-ft of torque. With this output, the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Super Sport could reach 62 mph in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 231 mph.

[Featured image by Thesupermat via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]

