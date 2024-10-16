T-Mobile Has A Shockingly Cheap Way To Add 5G To Your Laptop, But There's A Catch

TCL, the company that is primarily known for its affordable smartphones and value-for-money home appliances, has come up with an affordable way to get your laptop to connect to the Internet while on the go. The company partnered with the U.S. Carrier T-Mobile to launch a new 5G connectivity device called the TCL Linkport IK511. While it does look like just another Wi-Fi dongle, there are several interesting things about the Linkport IK511 that help it stand out from the competition.

To begin with, it is marketed as the first ever commercially available 5G RedCap device to go on sale in the U.S. For those wondering, 5G RedCap stands for 5G Reduced Capacity and is a standard of 5G meant for devices that do not require high throughput 5G connectivity at all times. With this new dongle, T-Mobile and TCL both claim to bring easy, reliable connectivity to the nearly 300 million or so laptops in the U.S. that lack native cellular connectivity.

While The TCL Linkport IK511 is priced at $96, T-Mobile has an ongoing limited-period promotional offer, which will let users buy the product at a 50% discount, effectively bringing the price down to just $48. There are other offers for consumers who opt for the device and add it to T-Mobile's Go5G Next and Go5G Business plans. Armed with these plans, the TCL Linkport IK511 can let any USB-C capable device access T-Mobile's 5G network.

