How To Clean Your Car's Headliner: A DIY Guide
Every time you're cleaning your car, wiping down the seats, dashboard, and floors is the first thing you prioritize. These are the spots you usually see and touch the most. However, there's one other surface you might not have thought about cleaning but should definitely include in your routine: your headliner. You might assume that since the headliner is above you, it will stay pristine. In reality, though, that couldn't be further from the truth. Headliners also accumulate dirt from various sources — outside the car, passengers including pets and kids inside the car, and even your own hands.
Cleaning your headliner is just as important as any other surface in your car interior. If you fail to maintain it, not only will your vehicle look unkempt, but the headliner might end up permanently damaged. The cost of fixing your car's headliner can easily set you back at least $200 and a couple of hours in the garage. To avoid the unnecessary expense, you can simply clean your headliner yourself. We'll walk you through the materials and step-by-step process on how to do this at home.
What you'll need to clean your car's headliners
When cleaning a car's headliner, you'll often see professional detailers use a steam machine. It's the ideal equipment for the job, as it doesn't require any type of cleaner. The produced vaporized water alone is usually enough to lift and remove the grime from the surfaces, preventing any risk of damaging such a delicate upholstery. However, if you've never used a steam cleaner before, your headliner isn't the best spot to test it out for the first time. If you steam clean your headliner the wrong way (i.e., steaming too close, focusing on an area with no movement, applying too much heat), you might accidentally damage it. When the headliner is exposed to excessive moisture and heat, the fabric can warp and the adhesive keeping it stuck to the car's roof can melt, causing the headliner to sag or peel.
Instead of a steam cleaner, all you really need to clean your car's headliner are three things: some microfiber towels (or microfiber mitts for a comfortable hold), a brush with soft bristles, and a cleaning solution. Microfiber towels, which are non-abrasive, non-linting, and absorbent, are a staple for keeping your vehicle clean. Soft-bristled brushes like the Detail Dudes Ultra-Soft Automotive Detail Brush Set are also the way to go, since they won't scrape or tear at the headliner. For the cleaning solution, avoid any strong cleaners, especially ones you'll typically use for your kitchen. Auto detailer professional Larry Kosilla of AMMO NYC suggested whipping up a homemade mixture of equal parts water and white vinegar to Capital One's Auto Navigator blog. If this doesn't work for your car's headliner, you can also go for a commercial cleaning solution that's mild and formulated with the headliner in mind, such as Griot's Garage 10956 Interior Cleaner. And of course, don't forget to wear gloves.
How to clean the headliner of your car
Now that you have the materials ready, it's time to get to work. With your dry soft-bristled brush, gently go through the entire headliner, wiping away any loose visible dirt. Make sure not to swipe too hard to avoid pressing the debris further in. Next, find the small stains on the surface and focus on removing them first. Spray the cleaning solution on your brush, not on the headliner itself as doing so can be prone to over soaking the material. You want your brush to be damp but not soaked. Then, brush the stained spots using only vertical and horizontal strokes. Don't go in a circular motion to prevent knotting the fibers, and again, be gentle and careful, not aggressive and forceful. Once you've covered the spot, blot and wipe it with a dry and clean microfiber towel. You may need to do another pass depending on how tough the stains are.
After eliminating the stained spots on your headliner, you can move on to the crevices in the grab handles and around the lights and AC vents. Do the same gentle strokes with your lightly sprayed brush and a follow-up wipe with the microfiber towel. For the remaining area, instead of the brush, grab a different piece of dry and clean microfiber towel. This can tackle bigger areas than the brush, speeding up the cleaning process. Dampen the towel with the cleaning solution, ensuring it isn't dripping wet. Then, wipe over the specific area with minimal pressure and back and forth strokes. Immediately blot and wipe the area with a dry microfiber towel to absorb any excess moisture. Repeat for the rest of the headliner. Once you're done cleaning, the final step is to let the headliner air dry. Roll down all the windows to let the air in. If you can, park outdoors in the sun.
What to do to keep your car's headliner clean
Your headliner may be clean now, but it won't stay that way forever. Just like any other area of your car, whether interior or exterior, the headliner will accumulate grime over time. However, there are some maintenance practices you can do to keep it clean. First, regularly brush the headliner with your dry soft-bristled brush, especially if you often drive with the windows down. This can prevent dust and other debris from building up.
When inside the car, be mindful of where you place your hands if they're a bit messy from eating a bag of fries or applying sunscreen. Make sure to stay away from the headliner (and any other delicate upholstery in your car, for that matter). This includes the grab handle, as you might try reaching for the handles but accidentally touch the fabric instead. When you do get stains on the headliner, get your headliner cleaning supplies and take care of it right away. Don't let it sit unattended. Once the stain sets in, it may be harder to brush off later on. The same goes for any other accidental mess, like a can of soda popping open, kids drawing on the fabric, or pets jumping and smudging the headliner with their wet paws. Along with these tips, it's also important to remember to include your entire headliner when cleaning the interior of your car. Professional detailers recommended doing this about twice a year.