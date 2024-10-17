How To Clean Your Car's Headliner: A DIY Guide

Now that you have the materials ready, it's time to get to work. With your dry soft-bristled brush, gently go through the entire headliner, wiping away any loose visible dirt. Make sure not to swipe too hard to avoid pressing the debris further in. Next, find the small stains on the surface and focus on removing them first. Spray the cleaning solution on your brush, not on the headliner itself as doing so can be prone to over soaking the material. You want your brush to be damp but not soaked. Then, brush the stained spots using only vertical and horizontal strokes. Don't go in a circular motion to prevent knotting the fibers, and again, be gentle and careful, not aggressive and forceful. Once you've covered the spot, blot and wipe it with a dry and clean microfiber towel. You may need to do another pass depending on how tough the stains are.

Advertisement

After eliminating the stained spots on your headliner, you can move on to the crevices in the grab handles and around the lights and AC vents. Do the same gentle strokes with your lightly sprayed brush and a follow-up wipe with the microfiber towel. For the remaining area, instead of the brush, grab a different piece of dry and clean microfiber towel. This can tackle bigger areas than the brush, speeding up the cleaning process. Dampen the towel with the cleaning solution, ensuring it isn't dripping wet. Then, wipe over the specific area with minimal pressure and back and forth strokes. Immediately blot and wipe the area with a dry microfiber towel to absorb any excess moisture. Repeat for the rest of the headliner. Once you're done cleaning, the final step is to let the headliner air dry. Roll down all the windows to let the air in. If you can, park outdoors in the sun.

Advertisement