The Cost Of Fixing A Sagging Car Headliner: Professional Job VS. DIY

As often as we discuss wear and tear on the various mechanical (and sometimes electrical) components that make up our cars, it's also common for more cosmetic elements to need a little TLC, too. One part that we may not think about all that often is the headliner, which is the official name of the material used to line the inside of your car's roof. While it may not be as important as the engine, transmission, and so on, it does provide some temperature insulation and reduces noise somewhat.

Whether age and use catches up with it or you just don't like how it looks, there may come a time when you feel the need to rip the old one out and put in a new one. And if that happens you have two choices: Take your car in to have the headliner replaced professionally, or handle it on your own.

Replacing the headliner is a relatively straightforward process with a lot more wiggle room than something like engine maintenance, oil changing, and other common repairs, which makes it a much more reasonable DIY prospect (though not necessarily a painless one). However, you can pay someone else to do it for you if you don't have the time or patience for it.