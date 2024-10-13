What Happened To Phonesoap From Shark Tank Season 6?

The sixteenth episode of the sixth season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on January 30, 2015, to 7.9 million viewers. In the fourth and final pitch of the week, the panel of potential investors was pitched on PhoneSoap, a UV light-based sanitizer for smartphones (and anything else that could fit) which also allows you to charge the phone while disinfecting it. Though the titular Sharks showed initial skepticism at needing an electronic device for this purpose, the PhoneSoap founders made a good case for its advantages over topical disinfectants, particularly as far as avoiding damage to users' phones. PhoneSoap founders Wesley Laporte and Dan Barnes found themselves fielding multiple offers, eventually striking a deal with Lori Greiner when they counter-offered to each other's satisfaction.

Advertisement

PhoneSoap had been on the market for a matter of months when its episode of "Shark Tank" was shot, and its strong early sales proved to be a sign of things to come. By the time the show was celebrating its 15th season in 2023, PhoneSoap had sold nine figures worth of product, easily placing it on the list of the highest-grossing products in the show's history. The global COVID-19 pandemic, which led to an increased awareness of how we spread germs, also played a significant role in public awareness of PhoneSoap. Let's take a look at exactly how PhoneSoap did on "Shark Tank" and precisely how it grew coming out of the show, thanks to the increased exposure and Greiner's investment.