What Is A 2005 Chrysler 300c HEMI Worth Today, And How Much HP Does It Have?

The Chrysler 300 series sedan was put out to pasture after the 2023 model year, following a long production run in which it was available with many decent engines to help it take on the likes of the Buick LaCrosse and the Mercury Montego. The HEMI 5.7-liter V8 under the hood of the Chrysler 300c was the one most people wanted, which shouldn't come as a surprise, considering it was among the most powerful of the 300 engines. For the uninitiated, the C here alludes to modern 300 models that pay homage to and fulfill the high-performance sports car pedigree of the original 1957 300C. The 2005 Chrysler 300c HEMI is one such example.

Advertisement

As the first iteration of the revived 300 models, it recalls the performance credentials of its predecessor thanks to a 340-hp, 5.7-liter HEMI V8 that enables a 0-60 mph time of just 5.5 seconds and a quarter mile run in 13.9 seconds, according to Zeroto60times data. Those figures mean the 2005 Chrysler 300c HEMI is almost as fast as a 2005 Mustang GT, given the latter's 5.2-second 0-60 mph and 13.8 seconds quarter mile run times per Car and Driver testing. The 2005 300c's performance is all the more impressive when you consider Car and Driver's testing, where the dart to 60 mph happened at an even faster pace (5.3 seconds).