What Is A 2005 Chrysler 300c HEMI Worth Today, And How Much HP Does It Have?
The Chrysler 300 series sedan was put out to pasture after the 2023 model year, following a long production run in which it was available with many decent engines to help it take on the likes of the Buick LaCrosse and the Mercury Montego. The HEMI 5.7-liter V8 under the hood of the Chrysler 300c was the one most people wanted, which shouldn't come as a surprise, considering it was among the most powerful of the 300 engines. For the uninitiated, the C here alludes to modern 300 models that pay homage to and fulfill the high-performance sports car pedigree of the original 1957 300C. The 2005 Chrysler 300c HEMI is one such example.
As the first iteration of the revived 300 models, it recalls the performance credentials of its predecessor thanks to a 340-hp, 5.7-liter HEMI V8 that enables a 0-60 mph time of just 5.5 seconds and a quarter mile run in 13.9 seconds, according to Zeroto60times data. Those figures mean the 2005 Chrysler 300c HEMI is almost as fast as a 2005 Mustang GT, given the latter's 5.2-second 0-60 mph and 13.8 seconds quarter mile run times per Car and Driver testing. The 2005 300c's performance is all the more impressive when you consider Car and Driver's testing, where the dart to 60 mph happened at an even faster pace (5.3 seconds).
What Is A 2005 Chrysler 300c HEMI Worth Today?
According to Classic.com, current prices for a 2005 Chrysler 300c HEMI range between $12,900 to $30,000, depending on mileage and condition. This price range accounts only for the two available 2005 Chrysler 300c HEMI models on the platform. Previously, data shows that original, unmodified examples of the large car were sold for as low as $7,100 and as high as $13,750. To provide some context, back in 2005, a new Chrysler 300c HEMI carried a sticker price of $33,495 (MSRP), according to KBB.
These used prices mean that the 2005 Chrysler 300c HEMI has retained approximately between 39 and 90 percent of its original value two decades later, which isn't bad, considering some of the cars with the highest depreciation lose up to 72 percent of their original value over time. Put in a different context, the lowest going price being $12,900 means, on average, the 2005 Chrysler 300c HEMI loses around 16 percent of its value every five years, which, again, is pretty respectable, seeing as even well-regarded performance vehicles like the Ford Mustang depreciate by around 24.5 percent in five years.