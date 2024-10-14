What Happened To Revolights From Shark Tank Season 5?

If you ride your bicycle in dark or foggy environments, a set of lights can be one of the best gadgets to invest in. However, sometimes these devices have their limits, particular in providing a full range of visibility that sufficiently covers a rider's front, back, and side view. Entrepreneur Kent Frankovich sought to tackle this problem with an innovative solution: Revolights.

Advertisement

The product acts as a smart lighting system consisting of two LED ring mounts that attach to a bike wheel's rim. As the wheels accelerate, the lights turn on and provide a significantly wider range of visibility than traditional bike lights. Needing little in the way of installation while allowing for powerful illumination, Revolights aimed to become the new normal for bike riders.

This ambitious vision came to founder Kent Frankovich while attending Stanford University. As he explained during his "Shark Tank" appearance, Frankovich became irritated by the many potholes and similar obstructions he'd bump into while riding his bike home in the evenings, when he had difficulty seeing with his traditional bike lights. With a background in mechanical engineering, which included experience working for the healthcare tech giant Theranos and at NASA's Jet Propulsion sector on the Mars Science Laboratory mission, Frankovich went on to develop what would become Revolights. His enthusiasm was shared by an eager public, with two successful Kickstarter campaigns in 2011 and 2013 that raised $215,621 and $94,793 respectively. The product also received notable media attention from platforms such as GearJunkie and CNN.

Advertisement