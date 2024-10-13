What Motorcycle Did Prince Ride In Purple Rain And Where Is It Today?

Prince is about as iconic an artist as you'll find in the pop culture pantheon, boasting a look as singular as his all-encompassing sonic palette. Those familiar with the artist's pop culture legacy would likely be quick to tell you that his unabashedly flashy personal and musical stylings were, perhaps, never more prominently on display than in the classic 1984 film "Purple Rain."

If you're unfamiliar with the movie, "Purple Rain" follows the story of The Kid (played by Prince himself), a rising star in the Minneapolis, Minnesota rock and roll scene who struggles to balance his burgeoning success with various personal dramas. Amid the ceaseless tensions, The Kid finds refuge largely in playing his music, and in taking long, ponderous rides through the city astride a motorcycle customized to match his unique style. And yes, those rides are almost always accompanied by one of Prince's own songs playing in the background, including his #1 hit "When Doves Cry."

Not surprisingly, the motorcycle itself instantly entered any chat covering the most famous movie motorcycles after earning its "Purple Rain" closeup, as well as appearing on the cover of Prince's accompanying album. You might be surprised to learn that the bike in question is a Honda, with the production selecting the 1981 CM400A Hondamatic as The Kid's primary mode of transportation around the "Mini-Apple." However, the build is almost unrecognizable after all the Princely customizations, leading to some debate over which Honda is actually featured in the film.

