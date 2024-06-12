This Honda Motorcycle Was One Of The First With An Automatic Transmission

While motorcycles with automatic transmissions are more common these days, things weren't always that way. One of the first motorcycles with an automatic transmission, Honda's CB750A, debuted in Canada in 1975, and a year later it launched in the United States. The 750A was built with new riders in mind as an automatic transmission is easier for newcomers than a manual. Honda's automatic motorcycles were easily identifiable by the Hondamatic badge included on the bikes, referring to Honda's patented automatic transmission.

It wasn't a fully automatic transmission like you think of today, as the bike kept some manual functionality. The rider still had to shift between high, low, and neutral, and dropping the kickstand would automatically put the bike into neutral. The idea behind it was to stop the bike from moving with the kickstand still down, so it was another boon to new riders.

Although it's easy to see the appeal of going automatic, it came at the cost of performance. Generally speaking, automatic transmissions on the Hondamatic motorcycles had lower top speeds than their manual counterparts. Part of this came down to the increased weight of the transmission, and it eventually contributed to the downfall of the bike line. The 750A shared the same 736cc engine as the traditional CB750.