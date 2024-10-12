What Motorcycle Did Fonzie Ride In 'Happy Days' And Where Is It Today?
"Happy Days" is nothing short of a small-screen classic, and was one of the most well-known and influential sitcoms of its time. Throughout the series, viewers get a glimpse into the life of Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard) and his friends, who get up to all kinds of shenanigans during the 1950s and '60s. Most notable among his buddies is Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler), who, over time, becomes the arguable main character of the program. He won over the hearts of viewers with his comedic timing, carefree attitude, and his quintessentially '50s greaser look — complete with a motorcycle to top it all off. The Fonz rides a couple of different bikes throughout the show's 11-season run.
In the early days, the Fonz rides around on what's one of the most famous Harleys from movies and television, the 1947 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead. However, this bike doesn't stick around for long, with a customized 1949 Triumph Trophy 500 taking its place from Season 2 in, what's now one of the most iconic appearances of a Triumph motorcycle in movies and TV. Winkler has been very open about the fact that he went into "Happy Days" as an inexperienced rider and he came out very much the same. In an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," he shared that he only actually rode a motorcycle on the show for roughly 17 seconds, with an unexpected wipeout signaling the end of such scenes.
Now 40 years beyond the conclusion of "Happy Days," what has become of the Fonz's two beloved rides?
The Fonz's motorcycles are safe and sound all these years later
There are loads of entertainment names out there who stand by their love for motorcycles. In fact, there are some celebrities who own absolutely gorgeous motorcycles and haven't shied away from showing them off. Meanwhile, all these years after his run on "Happy Days," Henry Winkler still hasn't taken up riding as a hobby. Thankfully, this doesn't mean that his two Fonz motorcycles have disappeared or been destroyed by time. The whereabouts and condition of both have been well documented and publicized.
When it comes to Fonzie's Harley-Davidson Knucklehead Chopper, that piece belongs to collector George Roeder Jr. of Monroeville, Ohio. Speaking to OnMilwaukee, Roeder explained that while he's not a "Happy Days" superfan, the price alone was enough to pull him into buying it. "I got a real good deal on it," he said, adding that he went above and beyond watching episodes of the series to aid in its restoration. As for the Triumph Trophy 500, the bike was sold through Bonhams at auction for a whopping $231,562 in 2021.
The Fonz's motorcycles are part of television history, from an era that is quickly careening further into the past. It's good to know that both bikes have withstood the test of time and are now in good hands for future fans to appreciate.