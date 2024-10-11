How To Convert HEIC Images To JPG On Windows

HEIC (High-Efficiency Image Container) is a popular image format used primarily on Apple devices like iPhones and iPads. It provides excellent image quality while keeping file sizes small, making it ideal for saving storage space on your devices. However, compatibility issues can occur when viewing or using HEIC images on non-Apple devices, such as a Windows computer. Many apps and programs, including those used for editing, sharing, or storing images, work better with the widely-used JPG format.

You may need to convert HEIC images to JPG to ensure they can be easily accessed, edited, and shared without format-related issues. The good news is that you don't have to rely on third-party apps or image converter tools online for this. Windows offers a simple way to handle HEIC images using its built-in Microsoft Photos app, allowing you to seamlessly convert your images to the JPG format. Below, we show you how to do just that.