Can You Use The PlayStation Portal On Public Wi-Fi? What You Need To Know

The biggest selling points of the feature-rich Nintendo Switch are its portability and the ability to play high-quality games on the go. So, when the PlayStation Portal was first announced, there were high expectations that it would deliver a similar experience, and in some ways, it has. However, the PlayStation Portal isn't a standalone gaming console and can't play games natively. Instead, it's a remote streaming device that's more of an accessory to the PS5 than anything else. As such, the device — and your PS5 — must be connected to Wi-Fi to work.

Saying Wi-Fi is a big part of the PlayStation Portal experience would be an understatement. After all, without a stable Wi-Fi connection, the device is unplayable. Until recently, when players wanted to use their PlayStation Portal away from home, they ran into a problem: the device often couldn't connect to public Wi-Fi because of the extra login steps many of these networks require to complete the authentication process. However, some of that has changed in the past couple of months, with Sony releasing an update to the PlayStation Portal's system that allows users to connect the device to public Wi-Fi networks.