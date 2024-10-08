How To Stop Getting Memory Notifications From Facebook

Another way to prevent specific posts from appearing in your Memories is to disable notifications, or delete them altogether. If you don't have a lot of posts, you can scroll your timeline to find the one you're looking for. But there's a profile search feature that will make things quicker.

On Facebook desktop, tap your profile picture at the top-right of the screen to open your Account page. Next, tap the three dots on the far-right of the menu tab and select Search from the menu — it's the option with the magnifying glass icon. Enter keywords in the query field to pull up the post you're looking for — use words you remember adding to the captions or names of people you tagged — then press enter to see results.

Once you've found the post, tap the three horizontal dots to open the settings menu, then select "Turn off notifications for this post." Or, select Move to trash to delete it. If you open Facebook on the day you receive a memory reminder, you can adjust notification settings directly from the Memories tab at the top of your feed. Tap it to access the Memories page, then follow the instructions above to edit or remove notifications for the post.

All this tinkering might spark some good nostalgia, so if you're considering spending a bit more time in the app, here are some easy steps to improve your Facebook algorithm. But if you find yourself feeling differently and decide to do away with your Facebook account, make sure to delete instead of deactivate it.