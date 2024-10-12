7 BMW M3 Rivals That Deserve More Attention

There's a small group of cars that car enthusiasts always wax lyrical over, one of those being the BMW M3. While the original E30 M3 was a homologation special back in the 1980s, the car has morphed into one of the world's favorite performance cars. Not just coupes or sedans, but cars as a whole. It's beloved for its otherworldly performance and handling, amazing engine notes, as well as good practicality.

In the years since the M3's launch, a lot of other automotive brands have tried their best to join in on the action with rivals. BMW's closest competitors, Mercedes-Benz and Audi, have stayed in it with their AMG and RS lines, respectively. However, not every brand's attempt to take the throne from the Munich special really worked.

For some, things went over so badly we never saw another version of the car in question, though not always because they couldn't beat the M3. Several years and decades later, some of these M3 rivals are worthy of your attention, for a multitude of reasons.