5 Cars Porsche Made That Weren't Porsches

While Porsche might be better known for performance cars than other consumer-focused German manufacturers Mercedes, Audi, and BMW, these brands still constitute the field of competition, and eat into Porsche's profit margins. Nevertheless, in the late 1980s, as Porsche again faced financial difficulties, an opportunity arose from an unlikely source — long-standing rival, Mercedes Benz.

The late '80s and early '90s were a difficult time for Mercedes, too, as new competition in the personal luxury segment became international. In 1990, Lexus released the LS 400 and, on its first try, made all other luxury cars of the time look antiquated and tired. Powered by a silky-smooth V8 and equipped with groundbreaking luxury features, the LS 400 became such a threat to the E-Class that Mercedes decided to introduce a new V8 model of its own to fight back. However, Mercedes' development division was stretched working on the new S-Class, so the team outsourced the project — to Porsche.

Porsche's job was to figure out how to cram the massive M119 V8 from the 500SL into the pre-existing compact W124 chassis. Porsche determined that the only way to do that was to widen the frame rails of the chassis. The widened chassis presented other issues for Mercedes, most importantly that the Mercedes Sindelfingen assembly line couldn't accommodate the extra width. So, Porsche handled the W124 500E's chassis modifications and final assembly at its plant in Zuffenhausen, with the cars traveling back and forth between plants twice during the build process, for each manufacturer to work its magic. The resulting 500E is considered one of the best luxury sedans ever built, simultaneously helping Porsche out of a financial squeeze.

