Enable These Hidden Settings ASAP To See Gmail App's Newest Summary Cards Feature

There are two components to the Summary Cards update. The first one is an expansion of the types of emails the snippets may appear in. For now, when you launch the Gmail mobile app, you should start seeing summary cards on top of confirmation emails for online purchases you've made. In the coming months, other email categories should start showing tracking info summaries as well. For instance, events you've made reservations for or bought tickets to, bills that need to be paid, and travel-related bookings like flights and hotels that need to be managed.

When applicable, more action buttons should also appear right on the summary card for these email categories. Apart from being able to track a package or view an order at a quick glance, you'll soon be able to check in, add an event to your calendar and invite other users, and set up a bill payment reminder, among other things.

The second part of the Summary Cards revamp comes in the form of a new "Happening Soon" section in your Gmail inbox. This is rigged to collate summary cards for every purchase email that has a delivery date that's two days away, enabling you to better anticipate arriving packages. Along with the summary cards for events, bills, and travel email categories, the "Happening Soon" section is slated for release in the next few months.

For now, summary cards should appear on top of purchase-related emails when accessed through the Gmail app on an Android or iOS device. If you aren't, there are certain Gmail settings you need to enable first to turn the summary cards feature on.