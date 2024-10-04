What Year Did Harley-Davidson Make The Swap From Carburetor To EFI?

Carburetors used to be the standard fuel-mixing component in Harley-Davidson bikes. They would spray a mist of fuel into the airflow that would then make its way into the engine, where it would be burned up. By 2007, the company completely discontinued manufacturing its motorcycles with carburetors, instead making an electronic fuel injection system the new standard. That wasn't the first time Harley-Davidson used fuel injection in its bikes, though. Its motorcycles had gradually been built with EFI systems more and more since 1995, when the brand offered it as an option on the Electra Glide Ultra Classic bike — more than a decade after Kawasaki introduced EFI into its motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson worked a little slower, offering EFI systems as an option first until the company and its loyal fans were pleased with the performance. Fuel injection offered a more accurate measure of fuel sent to the engine, as there's a sensor that tells it when to add fuel into the airflow. By the time Harley-Davidson offered EFI systems just as an option in '95, the carburetor was already a relic of the past for most car manufacturers. Motorcycle brands were still struggling with the demanding exhaust emissions standards at the time.