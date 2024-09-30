Makita Advent Calendar 2024: Everything That's In The Box (And Where It's Available)
Makita has been around since 1915 and has since garnered a loyal consumer-base. If you're a craftsperson, working on DIY projects at home, a professional working in the industry, and you're a fan of Makita's tools, you may want to nab yourself the brand's first advent calendar. This isn't like those chocolate-filled advent calendars you find in the aisles at Walmart or Target. Makita made a calendar that opens up in similar fashion to a toolbox with 24 individual boxes, giving you something to open up every day leading up to Christmas. If you don't celebrate the holiday, then you can simply buy the calendar and open up the entire thing in a single day and reap the rewards.
That said, it can be difficult to find this calendar in-person at a Home Depot or Lowes. You'll have to go through an official Makita shop, its website, or another website like ToolNation. ToolBrothers also ships the calendar, but it only delivers to countries in and around Europe, excluding the U.K. As for what's in the advent calendar? We break it down for you so you know if it's something you're interested in.
What's in Makita's Advent Calendar box?
While the majority of the boxes are filled with useful tools and accessories, some are simply filled with more entertaining pieces like a magnet for your refrigerator. Before you get your hopes up, there aren't any expensive power tools that Makita is known for in this advent calendar either. Some of the non-tool gifts include:
- Makita refrigerator magnet.
- Makita cordless drill keychain.
- Makita shopping cart coin.
- An LED 0.5 W pen lamp.
- And a Makita-brand battery-looking bottle opener.
The first box you open is an empty case for the 47-piece ratchet bit set you open along the way to go with the ratcheting screwdriver you open up in the second box. On the third day of December, you'll open a nice Makita lanyard that you can use for keys. Many recipients of this calendar will look forward to the fourth day's contents, which is a five-piece set of 4-10mm wood drill bits. Additionally, you're going to open:
- A five-piece set of Impact Premier torque bits.
- A five-piece set of 4-10mm stone drill bits.
- A six-piece metal drill bit set HSS G 2-8 mm.
- A three-piece set of jigsaw blades.
- A Makita folding ruler.
- And a Makita spirit level.
If it seems like the math isn't mathing because 24 items aren't listed here, remember that there are 47 pieces for the ratchet set. Many days you're opening up the pieces to fill that empty case from day one.