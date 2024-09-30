Makita Advent Calendar 2024: Everything That's In The Box (And Where It's Available)

Makita has been around since 1915 and has since garnered a loyal consumer-base. If you're a craftsperson, working on DIY projects at home, a professional working in the industry, and you're a fan of Makita's tools, you may want to nab yourself the brand's first advent calendar. This isn't like those chocolate-filled advent calendars you find in the aisles at Walmart or Target. Makita made a calendar that opens up in similar fashion to a toolbox with 24 individual boxes, giving you something to open up every day leading up to Christmas. If you don't celebrate the holiday, then you can simply buy the calendar and open up the entire thing in a single day and reap the rewards.

That said, it can be difficult to find this calendar in-person at a Home Depot or Lowes. You'll have to go through an official Makita shop, its website, or another website like ToolNation. ToolBrothers also ships the calendar, but it only delivers to countries in and around Europe, excluding the U.K. As for what's in the advent calendar? We break it down for you so you know if it's something you're interested in.