What Does Service Shifter Mean On Your Car?

Most car owners might agree that the warning lights in their vehicle are a double-edged sword. They are, after all, designed to alert drivers to potential problems with the vehicle before they can cause catastrophic damage. Still, the mere sight of even a common dashboard warning light can instill a degree of anxiety, as it signals you may well have a pricey repair bill headed your way.

Advertisement

These days vehicles are equipped with more warning lights than ever before, meaning there are probably a few (like the ESP warning light) that you rarely, if ever, actually see. Among the lesser-seen, and thus lesser-known, warning lights you might encounter is the one declaring, "Service Shifter." As the name indicates, that light illuminates when your vehicle detects that there is some problem with the gear shifter in your car, truck, or SUV.

Whether you're driving a car with a manual or automatic transmission, the gear shifter that allows you to select what gear you need is intended to last as long as your vehicle, so it can be particularly disconcerting for such a warning light to come on. But it's not uncommon for components that endure such frequent use to wear down or break ahead of their intended lifespan, and your on-board computer may engage the warning light when any issue is detected in the gear shifter system. In some cases, the warning light being engaged may also prevent the vehicle's engine from turning over.

Advertisement