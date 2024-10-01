How To Earn PlayStation Points (And What To Use Them For)

If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, you can accumulate Points by purchasing items in the PlayStation Store. Every time you buy something, you'll earn Points that you can exchange for PlayStation Network wallet funds or save for the next time you want to buy something in the PS Store. Eligible purchases that earn Points include DLC, add-ons, and even new consoles, so if you have your eyes on the PlayStation 5 Pro, purchasing it will come with the added bonus of increasing your Points balance. Subscription payments for PlayStation Plus and other services are also eligible for Points, but only until March 1, 2025.

The other, arguably more fun (and free) way to earn Points is through completing different challenges and activities called Campaigns. PlayStation has all kinds of Campaigns; you might find yourself earning rewards by learning about PlayStation 5 Hidden features or competing in an online tournament. At other times, you'll be prompted to participate in a customized Campaign inspired by the games you play. All you have to do is complete the objectives laid out for you, and you'll receive a reward.

Additionally, PlayStation Stars has four levels. As you meet your objectives, like earning uncommon trophies or buying games from the PlayStation Store, you'll level up and unlock new campaigns and rewards. You can find a list of the current campaigns on the PlayStation Stars hub on the PlayStation App.

