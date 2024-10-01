What Are The Bullnose Ford Trucks And What Year Were They Made?
With well over 100 years under its belt, the Ford pickup is a true symbol of American culture and innovation. The F-series has enjoyed a consistently successful run with its fusion of innovative design and practical efficiency, selling roughly 26 million units since 1977. From the very first Model TT that premiered in 1917 to the recent 2024 F-150, each model has had an impact on the automotive industry. The seventh generation Ford F-150 in particular left a significant impression with its modifications, from introducing the first diesel-run system to power a truck to its distinctive design that earned it the moniker "The Bullnose."
Unlike the Dentside (1973-1979) or the Bricknose (1987-1991) models, the Bullnose Ford is known for its grill configuration, where the top of the hood and headlights jut forward at a slant. This gives an overall edgier, more aggressive aesthetic to the Ford F-150 as well as the Bronco, F-250, and other iterations of the pickup. At an average retail price of $5,697 ($18,774.76 when adjusted for inflation) the bullish seventh generation model proved a formidable addition to Ford's pickup legacy. But what years was the Bullnose used?
Ford produced the Bullnose Pickup from 1980 until 1986
When the first Bullnose was released in 1980, Ford was still enjoying a victory lap after the success of the sixth-generation F-150 in the '70s. Because of skyrocketing gas prices due to the OPEC embargo, the automaker designed this iteration with a higher payload so that it could be waived from some regulations, such as barring the use of unleaded fuel or catalytic converters. Looking to capitalize on this momentum while combatting rising prices, Ford decided to develop a lighter, more aerodynamic body that would reduce oil consumption. Moreover, in an attempt to combat other wear and tear issues like rust the new '80s model would sport more plastic panels to cut down maintenance costs. An interior hood release, improved powertrain, and a new blue oval-shaped logo that adorned its hood were a couple of other notable modifications included with the F-150's new bullish appearance.
Throughout its run from 1980 to 1986, the Bullnose Ford charged through a series of sales records and earned the title of best-selling vehicle by 1982. In 1980 alone, the company sold approximately 173,050 units of the F-150 and 133,590 units of the F-100. By 1984, Ford considered the Bullnose to be one of its flagship sellers, and added to customer choice through the selection of more iterations of the F-150 model with the option of manual or automatic transmissions. During this time period, Ford also continued its innovative streak, pairing a Bullnose with a 6.9-liter IDI diesel engine, marking the first time one of its pickups was powered by diesel fuel. As a model capable of appealing to commuters of all kinds, its no wonder this uniquely styled bull took America by the horns.