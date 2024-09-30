What Does 'LO RNG' Mean On A Harley-Davidson (And How To Clear The Code)

The LO RNG message is a temporary warning sign. Once you've topped up the fuel in the tank to a reasonable extent, turn the ignition switch back on. That should reset the system. However, if the message won't clear, try turning the engine off and on again. You may have to cycle the ignition between On and Off a few times before the message clears.

Now, if you don't want this warning showing up at all, you can actually disable the feature. All you have to do is toggle to the fuel range display mode, then press and hold the Trip button while riding. Once the system blinks twice, that's your confirmation that the pop-up warning has been turned off. To enable it again, press and hold the Trip button the same way. This time, the system will blink once.

Some owners have complained about seeing the LO RNG warning even when their fuel tank is full. If this happens, there's a huge chance the fuel gauge or sensor has a problem. If there is a poor connection in the fuel gauge or if the sensor isn't calibrated correctly, the system might mistakenly indicate low fuel levels.

So, if you're sure that there's enough fuel in the rank, you may want to have a professional examine the fuel sensor or gauge to ensure it's working properly. They might be able to fix it for you. If not, they'll most likely swap it out for a new one. Once that's sorted, you won't have to deal with false readings that might be distracting and unnerving to look at. Overall, try to develop a regular maintenance practice. It's one of those things every motorcycle rider should know. By making it a habit, you'll potentially catch small issues before they become big issues.