What Does The Red Key Light Mean On A Harley-Davidson?

In 1901, William Harley and Arthur Davidson saw burlesque performer Anna Held ride across the stage on a three-wheeler powered by a single-cylinder engine. Inspired by the performance, they enlisted the help of a friend, Ole Evinrude, to adapt a similar motor to a bicycle. While Evinrude would later go on to develop the outboard boat motors that carried his name, Harley and Davidson founded the Milwaukee company that would eventually become the country's dominant motorcycle brand. Harley-Davidson has produced some of the industry's most impressive models, but has also had its share of flops.

Despite the ups and downs, Harleys have come a long way since its first bike, the 1905 Model 1. Among Harley's advancements in technology over the last 120-plus years have been more sophisticated electronic systems that can communicate when something is wrong with your hog. On 2013 and earlier Harley-Davidson models, one such warning light is in the form of a red key on the speedometer.

If your bike is a 2014 or later model, the same warnings are indicated by a red dot. These lights signal a security system alert, which can be triggered by several different issues. In pre-2013 models, the steady glowing red key light can indicate an issue with the LED lighting system that may require the replacement of a bulb or the installation of a load equalizer.

