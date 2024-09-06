What Does The Red Key Light Mean On A Harley-Davidson?
In 1901, William Harley and Arthur Davidson saw burlesque performer Anna Held ride across the stage on a three-wheeler powered by a single-cylinder engine. Inspired by the performance, they enlisted the help of a friend, Ole Evinrude, to adapt a similar motor to a bicycle. While Evinrude would later go on to develop the outboard boat motors that carried his name, Harley and Davidson founded the Milwaukee company that would eventually become the country's dominant motorcycle brand. Harley-Davidson has produced some of the industry's most impressive models, but has also had its share of flops.
Despite the ups and downs, Harleys have come a long way since its first bike, the 1905 Model 1. Among Harley's advancements in technology over the last 120-plus years have been more sophisticated electronic systems that can communicate when something is wrong with your hog. On 2013 and earlier Harley-Davidson models, one such warning light is in the form of a red key on the speedometer.
If your bike is a 2014 or later model, the same warnings are indicated by a red dot. These lights signal a security system alert, which can be triggered by several different issues. In pre-2013 models, the steady glowing red key light can indicate an issue with the LED lighting system that may require the replacement of a bulb or the installation of a load equalizer.
An OBD-II scanner can help identify the problem
Most Harley-Davidson motorcycles have an On-Board Diagnostics (OBD-II) port to which you can connect a scanner that will pinpoint the issue. A flashing key light or red dot indicates an urgent issue and means you should have your bike scanned as soon as possible. A steady red key light or dot can also mean there's a problem with the Alarm Sensor Module or wiring leading to it, and an OBD-II scan and visual inspection can help you isolate the problem.
A flashing key light can mean your ECU is failing, or the cause can be as simple as a bad brake switch or dead key fob battery. A bad LED lamp should make the light glow steady, but interruptions in the current can make the key light flash as well. Your first step in troubleshooting should be to disarm the security system and check to see if it is working correctly. Your next move should be to check the brake switch to make sure it's working as it should.
Check brake switch and key fob
The photo above shows the location of the brake switch on a Softail model along the brake line that runs from the master cylinder to the rear wheel. Have an assistant apply the brakes as you check to make sure the LED brake lights are lighting steadily. If applying the brake doesn't light the lamp, check for current at the bulb socket with a multimeter. An absence of juice here likely means your brake switch is malfunctioning. Replacements for most Harley-Davidson models are available from Amazon for under $20. Next, try replacing the key fob battery. This is a simple and inexpensive fix that sometimes turns off the key light.
If all seems well after replacing the brake switch and fob battery and verifying that all your LED lamps are good, it's time to try resetting your key fob. Follow the procedures detailed by Redline Harley-Davidson in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, to reset your Harley's key fob and security modules. If the red key light or dot is still lit, take your bike to your nearest authorized Harley dealer for a detailed scan and maybe a replacement key fob or security module.