What Is A Jiffy Stand On A Harley-Davidson Motorcycle, And Where Did The Name Come From?

In just about any and every industry in the world, most major brands like to think they're the very first ones to come up with some of the industry's bedrock elements. That's a bit of an odd thing about conceptual ubiquity; when everyone's been doing the same thing for long enough, it's borderline impossible to figure out who actually started doing it first. However, on a rare occasion, there are scraps of history that can indicate either when a company was the first to do something or when a company actually came up with a wholly original concept that got rolled up into something generic.

Case in point: what do you call the small folding hook on the bottom of your motorcycle, designed to keep it propped up when you're not riding it? Probably a "kickstand," right? That's the ubiquitous term, and if you called such a device on most motorcycles a kickstand, you would usually be right. However, in the specific case of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, that device actually has a distinctive name: the Jiffy Stand. Based on historical documentation, the Jiffy Stand may have actually been one of the progenitors of the side-mounted kickstand concept.