How To Fix A PS4 Controller That Won't Connect To Your PC

For as long as PC and console gaming has existed, gamers have debated the merits of using a gamepad vs. a keyboard and mouse to control onscreen action. While you can play games on your PC with a mouse and keyboard, some game genres work better with a controller. For example, first-person shooters and strategy games usually work well with a keyboard and mouse setup. However, action titles often work better with a game controller.

According to Steam, 15% of its players use controllers, with 26% of them opting for PlayStation controllers, while the majority, 59%, prefer Xbox controllers. If you count yourself among that number and your go-to gamepad is the PS4 DualShock4 controller, before you can get started, you'll have to connect it to your PC. The original PlayStation controller is considered one of the best game controllers of all time, and the DualShock4 builds on that tradition. However, you might run into problems during the setup process, with the controller failing to connect to your PC. When this happens, there are a few things you can do to get your PS4 controller to connect to your PC.