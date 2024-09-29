How To Fix A PS4 Controller That Won't Connect To Your PC
For as long as PC and console gaming has existed, gamers have debated the merits of using a gamepad vs. a keyboard and mouse to control onscreen action. While you can play games on your PC with a mouse and keyboard, some game genres work better with a controller. For example, first-person shooters and strategy games usually work well with a keyboard and mouse setup. However, action titles often work better with a game controller.
According to Steam, 15% of its players use controllers, with 26% of them opting for PlayStation controllers, while the majority, 59%, prefer Xbox controllers. If you count yourself among that number and your go-to gamepad is the PS4 DualShock4 controller, before you can get started, you'll have to connect it to your PC. The original PlayStation controller is considered one of the best game controllers of all time, and the DualShock4 builds on that tradition. However, you might run into problems during the setup process, with the controller failing to connect to your PC. When this happens, there are a few things you can do to get your PS4 controller to connect to your PC.
Check the USB cable
When your PS4 controller doesn't connect to your PC, you'll want to start by checking to see if there's a problem with the USB cable or Bluetooth pairing. If you're using a USB cable to connect your controller to your PC, use a flashlight to inspect the USB ports on your PC and controller to make sure they're not dirty or clogged with debris.
If they are, you'll want to clean them using the same steps you'd use to safely clean a Nintendo Switch charging port and then try connecting the controller to your PC again. If that doesn't solve the problem, you could be dealing with a faulty USB cable. Try swapping it out for another cable and connecting it to a different USB port on your PC. If that doesn't work and you're using Steam, try updating the app on your PC and reconnecting your controller. If the problem persists, you can test the cable with another device to determine whether it's faulty. If it is, your best bet will be to buy a new cable that's compatible with your PC and PS4 controller.
Check the Bluetooth connection
When your PC can't find your Bluetooth devices, there are several things you can do to troubleshoot the problem. If you're having trouble connecting your controller to your PC wirelessly, try turning off Bluetooth on your PC and turning it back on again. You can turn off Bluetooth by clicking on the Windows Action Center icon in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen > clicking the Bluetooth tile to turn it off > and clicking the Bluetooth tile again to turn it back on. Now, check to see if your PC detects the controller.
After you've done that, if your computer still isn't detecting your controller, try unpairing your PS4 controller from your PC and then repairing it. To do this, you'll have to remove the controller from your PC's list of paired Bluetooth devices. Follow these steps to unpair your PS4 controller:
- Go to Settings and open the Devices menu.
- Click on the Mouse, keyboard, & pen to find your PS4 controller.
- Your PS4 controller will be listed as Wireless Controller in this menu.
- Click Remove device to unpair your controller.
- Click Yes to confirm you want to unpair the controller.
Once you've unpaired your controller, repair it to see if your PC recognizes it. You can do this by simultaneously holding down your controller's Share and PS buttons until the LED light bar starts flashing. Then, search for Wireless Controller in your PC's Bluetooth settings and pair the device.
Reset the PS4 controller
If you're still having trouble connecting your PS4 controller to your PC, you should consider performing a hard reset. A hard reset will restore the factory settings on your controller and wipe out any bugs or misconfigurations that might be keeping it from connecting to your PC. The nice thing about resetting your controller to its factory settings is you don't have to worry about it erasing any of your game data; it'll just give your DualShock4 controller a fresh start. Follow these steps to hard reset your PS4 controller:
- Turn off your PS4 and disconnect it from the internet.
- Find the small reset button on the back of the controller, next to the L2 shoulder button.
- Use a paper clip or pin to press the button for a few seconds.
After you've reset the controller, try reconnecting it to your PC with a USB cable or pairing it again via Bluetooth. If you're still having problems connecting your controller to your PC after the hard reset, consider checking your drivers or connecting the controller to another device to rule out hardware failure.