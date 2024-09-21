How To Safely Clean Your Nintendo Switch Charging Port
If you own a Nintendo Switch, chances are it's seen a fair share of dust, debris, and lint over the years. With the Switch 2 all but confirmed, you may be considering an upgrade. However, that won't fix the immediate problem — a dirty charging port keeping your Switch from working properly. When your Switch's charging port gets dirty, all of that built-up gunk forms a barrier that makes it more difficult for your Switch to connect securely to the charger. If it gets bad enough, your Switch might stop charging altogether, leaving you with an unplayable device. A clogged port can also keep you from doing things like transferring data between your Switch and another device or connecting it to essential accessories like a LAN adapter.
A few things will let you know if it's time to clean your Switch's charging port, such as the charging cable not sitting flush with the port or intermittent charging. Even if your Switch isn't experiencing these problems, it's a good idea to periodically inspect the charging port for debris as a preventative measure. If you notice any, it's better to get ahead of the problem by cleaning your Switch's charging port. While cleaning the port isn't a complicated task, you'll want to be sure you do it correctly to avoid damaging your console.
How to prepare your Switch for cleaning
Charging ports are small, which can make cleaning them thoroughly a tricky task. One of the easiest ways to get around this problem is using a toothpick wrapped in cotton. You want to make sure the piece of cotton you use isn't too thick, or it might not fit into the charging port. Shaving down the toothpick a bit can help, too. Or you can use a cotton swab if you prefer. We use these tools because they're small enough to insert them into the charging port without damaging internal components.
Alternatively, you can use compressed air or a bulb syringe to loosen debris and dislodge it from the charging port. Once you've gathered the materials you're going to use, you'll need to power off your Switch to avoid any electrical issues. You should also remove the charging cable and any other accessories that are plugged into the console. Use a flashlight to get a better look at the charging points and see what areas you'll need to focus on while cleaning it. You should avoid using any sharp metal items like paper clips or safety pins to clean your Switch.
How to Clean your Switch's charging port
After you have all the tools you'll use for cleaning your Switch on hand, you'll be ready to get started. You'll take the same approach to cleaning your Switch's charging port as you would to safely clean the charging port on an iPhone, iPad, or any other device. If you're using a toothpick or cotton swab, insert it into the port and carefully scrape around the inside of it to remove any dirt or debris. Having a flashlight on hand to look into the port can help guide you during this process.
If you're using compressed air, blow it into the charging port to dislodge and loosen trapped debris. Hold the canister upright as you do this to avoid moisture getting into the port. A couple of bursts should be enough to get the job done. You can use a bulb syringe in the same way to loosen and remove debris without having to put anything in the charging port. When you've finished cleaning out the port, try turning your Switch back on and plugging it into an outlet to see if it charges normally.