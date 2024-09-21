How To Safely Clean Your Nintendo Switch Charging Port

If you own a Nintendo Switch, chances are it's seen a fair share of dust, debris, and lint over the years. With the Switch 2 all but confirmed, you may be considering an upgrade. However, that won't fix the immediate problem — a dirty charging port keeping your Switch from working properly. When your Switch's charging port gets dirty, all of that built-up gunk forms a barrier that makes it more difficult for your Switch to connect securely to the charger. If it gets bad enough, your Switch might stop charging altogether, leaving you with an unplayable device. A clogged port can also keep you from doing things like transferring data between your Switch and another device or connecting it to essential accessories like a LAN adapter.

A few things will let you know if it's time to clean your Switch's charging port, such as the charging cable not sitting flush with the port or intermittent charging. Even if your Switch isn't experiencing these problems, it's a good idea to periodically inspect the charging port for debris as a preventative measure. If you notice any, it's better to get ahead of the problem by cleaning your Switch's charging port. While cleaning the port isn't a complicated task, you'll want to be sure you do it correctly to avoid damaging your console.