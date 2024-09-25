How Much HP Does BluePrint's 383 GM-Compatible Engines Have & What Do They Cost?
Stock engines are all well and good, but they aren't the only way to power a vehicle. There are plenty of third-party options out there for those who care to install them. Your current engine could be completely bricked and in need of replacement, or you might simply wish to change your stock motor with a new one that offers a bit more power. Whatever the situation, there are several companies to choose from and many of them specialize in making aftermarket replacements for specific makes and models.
BluePrint Crate Engines has been around since 1982. The company was founded by Norris Marshall and specializes in designing performance-focused engines that can put out significantly more horsepower than the OEM components that they're designed to replace. BluePrint makes some of the most powerful Chevy small-block crate engines as well as options for Ford, Chrysler, and GM.
Recently, BluePrint has released a line of 383 CI small-block engines. There are 25 products currently available in this line and they are each made to be compatible with GM brand vehicles. Those who might be thinking about picking one of these engines up for their own vehicle might first be interested in learning exactly how much horsepower they can expect these engines to put out and how much it will cost to get their hands on them. As you might expect given the number of products available in the 383 line, there is a bit of a range in performance and price.
Horsepower ranges from 405 to 445
As mentioned previously, there are 25 different engines in the BluePrint 383 CI line. All of these engines are within a cubic inch of the same displacement, so it makes sense that most of them would be able to produce roughly the same amount of horsepower. This is why 19 of the 25 engines in the line are able to produce up to 436 horsepower. This is the standard output for the majority of them and it's what most consumers who purchase one of these engines are able to expect. That said there are a few outliers.
The two least powerful engines on the block are the carbureted and fuel-injected versions of the GM Small Block Compatible 383 CI Engine and Automatic Transmission 4WD Ready Truck Edition Builder Series. Both of these can only put out 405 horsepower. The Base Dressed model puts out 410 horsepower and the Power Adder Short Block Plus can produce 432 horsepower. There's only one model in the lineup that actually beats 436 HP. The GM Small Block Compatible 383 CI Power Adder Engine Long Block is the only engine in the line that can squeeze out 445 horsepower.
Pricing starts at $4,750
The spectrum of horsepower is fairly tight across the different 383 CI engine models that BluePrint sells, but the pricing is far less consistent. The cheapest engine in the line is the GM Small Block Compatible 383 CI Engine Short Block Plus which retails for $4,749. Prices run the gamut from this engine all the way to the fuel-injected version of the GM Small Block Compatible 383 CI Engine and Automatic Transmission 4WD Ready Truck Edition Builder Series with Polished Pulley Kit which goes for $18,399.
There are a few reasons why there is such a wide price disparity across the different models in the line. First of all, just because the engines have the same displacement doesn't actually mean that their designs are remotely similar. Some are short blocks and some are long blocks. Other differences come down to the number of components that the engine comes with. Some of the more expensive models include things like a transmission, pulley kit, carburetor, or fuel-injection system while the cheaper ones do not. These additions mark a significant price difference.