How Much HP Does BluePrint's 383 GM-Compatible Engines Have & What Do They Cost?

Stock engines are all well and good, but they aren't the only way to power a vehicle. There are plenty of third-party options out there for those who care to install them. Your current engine could be completely bricked and in need of replacement, or you might simply wish to change your stock motor with a new one that offers a bit more power. Whatever the situation, there are several companies to choose from and many of them specialize in making aftermarket replacements for specific makes and models.

Advertisement

BluePrint Crate Engines has been around since 1982. The company was founded by Norris Marshall and specializes in designing performance-focused engines that can put out significantly more horsepower than the OEM components that they're designed to replace. BluePrint makes some of the most powerful Chevy small-block crate engines as well as options for Ford, Chrysler, and GM.

Recently, BluePrint has released a line of 383 CI small-block engines. There are 25 products currently available in this line and they are each made to be compatible with GM brand vehicles. Those who might be thinking about picking one of these engines up for their own vehicle might first be interested in learning exactly how much horsepower they can expect these engines to put out and how much it will cost to get their hands on them. As you might expect given the number of products available in the 383 line, there is a bit of a range in performance and price.

Advertisement