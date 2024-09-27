Touchpad Not Working On Your Windows Laptop? Here's How To Fix It

Your laptop's touchpad may not respond to clicks or gestures if you've accidentally disabled it. Most laptops have a function key — often labeled with a touchpad icon, like F5 or F7 — that toggles the touchpad on and off. Press the Function (Fn) key along with the corresponding touchpad toggle key to see if it turns back on. Additionally, you should check the touchpad settings in Windows. To do this, navigate to Settings > Bluetooth & devices and ensure the Touchpad toggle is enabled. Then, click on Touchpad and make sure the "Leave touchpad on when a mouse is connected" checkbox is checked.

Dust, dirt, or oil from your fingers can also affect the touchpad and cause it to malfunction. To fix this, power off your laptop and gently wipe the touchpad's surface with a microfiber cloth. Avoid using water or harsh chemicals, as these can damage the touchpad. If necessary, you may use isopropyl alcohol to remove stubborn grime. Make sure to do this while the laptop is off, and let it fully dry before turning the device back on.

External devices, such as USB mice, keyboards, gaming controllers, and other peripherals, can sometimes interfere with the touchpad's functionality. Disconnect all wired and wireless devices, then restart your laptop to see if the touchpad is functioning properly again.

