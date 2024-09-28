This Harley-Davidson Engine Was Made Specifically For Lawn Mowers

There are few bigger names in the world of motorcycles than Harley-Davidson. The brand has been churning out two-wheeled classics left and right for over a century, cultivating a fanbase like no other. Along the way, Harley-Davidson has seen some incredibly important moments in its company history arise, in addition to plenty that have fallen by the wayside. Seeing as it's rarely talked about in the modern era, it's no stretch to say that one of these overlooked points on the Harley timeline is the brand's brief foray into lawn mower technology.

Yes, as it was making its name as one of the United States' foremost motorcycle manufacturers, Harley-Davidson took a detour into landscaping territory. Way back in 1929, the company began providing single cylinder side-valve engines for the Worthington Mower Company's Overgreen lawn mowers. These massive mowers were used commercially to cut large swaths of grass like golf courses. Harley's engines powered them throughout the Great Depression, though the motorcycle giant didn't stick with lawn mowers for the long haul. Thus, it was never destined to sit alongside the best and worst major lawn mower brands.

It has been nearly 100 years since Harley-Davidson's Worthington collaboration came and went, yet some folks are still keen on trying to power their mowers with the bike favorite's technology.

