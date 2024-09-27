What Happened To The Metric Mate Workout Sensor From Shark Tank Season 14?

At least going by what MT Strickland told Hypepotamus in an article published a week after his episode of "Shark Tank" aired, Metric Mate saw a lot of positive response from being featured on the show. "The opportunity to get in front of that audience and explain what Metric Mate is, why it's important, and how we can make not only your fitness journey better but make your life better...we've seen a great response from that," he said. "The Shark Tank effect is real. Pitching at Shark Tank brought not only new cash flow, new pre orders and a new community, but also new investors to the table." Strickland also added that he and his team are hoping to make the process of growing Metric Mate fun and maintaining high energy levels as a result.

If nothing else, we can be sure that Metric Mate got its product to market, is it's available as of September 2024 in the company's Fulfilled by Amazon store. Before the company could get to that point, though, it launched an IndieGogo crowdfunding campaign that did not go well at all, with just 16 backers getting the campaign to $1,915, well short of the stated $100,000 goal. Even without coming remotely close to that goal, though, Metric Mate was able to ship in early 2024 as hoped for, as the Amazon page for the fitness tracker says it first became available on March 20, 2024.