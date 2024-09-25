4 Cars That Were Discontinued Before They Even Rolled Off The Factory Floor

The long production runs of automotive legends like the Chevrolet Suburban, Ford Mustang, or the ever-unique Volkswagen Beetle have made those models familiar to just about everyone. However, there are also plenty of vehicles that seemed promising to engineers and marketing executives but never made it to dealerships, or in some cases, even to the assembly line. Some were ahead of their time, others were notably behind, and still more were scuttled when the accounting departments realized they weren't going to be profitable. Plans for others were scrapped when public opinion was measured and determined to be unfavorable.

Advertisement

Manufacturers aren't known for their infallible judgment and have produced more than a few contenders for the worst cars ever made. Some of the models listed here may have narrowly avoided inclusion on that list, while others could have been gems that narrowly missed their chance at classic status. Let's take a look.

[Featured image by Morio via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By SA 4.0]