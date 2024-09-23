What Are Bush Planes, And How Are They Different From Regular Prop Planes?

Throughout much of history, humanity has desired to get its feet off the ground. High off the ground. Thus, around the start of the 20th century, great strides were made in aviation. In short order, aircraft became an integral part of everyday life. Some models have become the most iconic airplanes in aviation history, while others haven't reached such high levels of mainstream recognition. One variety that tends to be overlooked by the general public, at least compared to commercial jets and military aircraft, is the bush plane.

Bush planes are commonly single-engine aircraft — oftentimes modified preexisting planes — that are equipped to safely traverse and land in remote areas. This is where the name "bush plane" comes from. They're not so much meant for extensive flights, but rather brief ones in extreme climates. They're also capable of keeping traction on uneven terrain when landing. Frequent uses include cargo deliveries, aerial surveying, and commercial flights to more isolated regions, making them some of the most versatile aircraft in the skies.

It's easy to consider bush planes just another type of propeller, or single-engine, airplane. In truth, they're a bit different from most prop planes in multiple ways.

