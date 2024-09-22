Where Do AirDrop Files Go On A Mac? Here's How To Find Them

In case you didn't already know, AirDrop is a feature exclusive to Apple devices like an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac computers. It basically allows users to wirelessly send photos, videos, documents, and the like between Apple devices. It utilizes two types of technology that may already be familiar to you: Bluetooth for discovering nearby devices, and Wi-Fi for actual data transfer.

Because it uses Wi-Fi to send the actual file to a compatible device, AirDrop is generally considered to be faster than sending something via Bluetooth, especially for larger files. Provided that you've updated your iOS device to at least iOS 17.1, the file transfer also doesn't cease when you leave Bluetooth or Wi-Fi range after an AirDrop exchange has started — as long as both sending and receiving Apple devices are signed in to iCloud, the transfer will simply continue by using internet connectivity.

If you're sending an AirDrop file from your iPhone to a Mac or from another Apple device — again, as long as you're signed in to iCloud on both gadgets using the same Apple ID — the item may automatically get saved on the computer without needing to accept it. If the data transfer is between two Apple users, the Finder icon on the receiving Mac will visually bounce, signifying an incoming AirDrop file that you need to accept. Where does the file go once you accept it, though?

