What Happened To The ChessUp Smart Chessboard From Shark Tank Season 14?

Chess has been around for more than 1,500 years and has even seen some rules and name of pieces revised, with the modern rules coming about in the 15th century. This hasn't made the game any easier. Chess is challenging to learn and considerably more difficult to improve at. Two innovators and founders of Bryght Labs, Jeff Wigh and Adam Roush, stepped into the "Shark Tank" in 2022 for a little product called ChessUp. It's like a chess robot that aims to make the game a little more accessible to people. ChessUp makes things a little easier for those interested in the game by bringing an AI-assisted chessboard to market that allows players to play even if they don't have anyone else to play with.

Furthermore, the AI-powered ChessUp board aims to improve your skills as you play. The board lights up with different colors, not only showing players all the moves available to them but also how strong each move is, with green being the most optimal, blue being a secondary move, and red being the worst possible choice. That's an exceptionally valuable skill to learn for players at any level. Additionally, it comes with a companion app that players can download onto their smartphone that will help them connect with others around the world.

With 605 million adults worldwide playing chess regularly, you might be interested to know what came of this product during "Shark Tank" Season 14, Episode 9 and after Wigh and Roush left the tank.

