This Chess Robot Has Gone Too Far

The idea that artificial intelligence-powered machines could one day rise up and cause harm to humanity has fueled the imaginations of science fiction writers for decades. Several entertainment masterpieces like the "Terminator" series, the "Matrix," and a reasonable number of Elon Musk interviews, have focused on the idea that robots may not be our friends after all. On July 19, a news story out of Russia surfaced that renewed these fears in some people, and spurred some dark jokes about an AI-powered robot lashing out due to spite among others. A large robot arm capable of playing against four people at the same time accidentally took things too far when it broke a 7-year-old boy's finger during a friendly game of chess.

The story has proven particularly interesting in light of some recent claims about artificial intelligence. Some individuals have suggested that certain AI appear sentient, including a now-former Google engineer, a renowned computer scientist, and multiple users of one of the world's most popular chatbot programs, Replika — though, keep in mind, most experts disagree with the belief and say we're many decades away (at best) from anything approaching actual robot sentience.

Robots powered by AI based on neural network models have also been shown to display racist and sexist tendencies, raising concerns about humanity potentially instilling our worst traits in our intelligent machines. This is because neural network models use large, freely available data banks that are based on the contents of the internet. As anyone who has spent any length of time online knows, the internet contains a variety of opinions — not all of which are socially acceptable. In light of all of these claims and worries, it's no surprise that many people were surprised to see video footage from The Moscow Open that showed a robotic arm grabbing a child's finger.