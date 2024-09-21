Here's What Sony's Confusing Names For Headphones Really Mean

One could argue that the market for the best Bluetooth-enabled headphones and earbuds is more competitive than it ever has been. Even with names like Beats, Bose, and Sennheiser turning up in many conversations about headphones, Sony remains one of the biggest brand names in the personal audio game.

Advertisement

If you're in the market for new headphones or earbuds, you've almost certainly already had at least a look at on-ear or in-ear headphones from the Sony lineup, such as the SlashGear-reviewed WH-1000XM5 or SlashGear-approved WF-1000XM5. Whichever set of Sony headphones or earbuds caught your eye, there's a good chance you also didn't know what to make of the letter and numerical designation assigned to them. While those names have earned a few jabs from users on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), it shouldn't come as a surprise that the acronyms for Sony products serve a specific purpose.

It turns out those almost science fiction-like letter and number combinations are derived from certain aspects of the make, model, and functionality of the headphones or earbuds they're assigned to. If you take the time to learn what the various combos mean, you might find it a little easier to understand which headphones and earbuds currently offered by Sony best suit your needs.

Advertisement