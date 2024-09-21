5 Discontinued Yamaha ATVs That Deserve A Second Chance

The late 80s saw the release of one of the most successful Yamaha ATVs in history, the Banshee. What made this model special was its explosive power, which overshadowed other less robust options on the market. Its design was unique because Yamaha modified an RZ 350 motorcycle engine to power the Banshee, and it was quick. At the time of release, this ATV had the largest two-stroke engine ever put in a quad. The Banshee leveraged all its 350ccs to win the Baja 1000 race in its first time competing.

Many claim this classic ATV is one of the best choices for conquering sand dunes. One rider explained, "they are fun as hell.... nothing better than a twin cylinder 350cc 2 stroke quad that makes you hold on when you punch the throttle." Another enthusiast stated, "Banshees are still the king of the dunes as ATV's go. Even with all these other new quads out the shee still stands its ground." The Banshee 350 performs well on the sand due to its very noticeable powerband that kicks in during acceleration. One rider noted, "A stock Banshee, for example, has a very peaky powerband with little power being made at low RPMs and a lot of power being made in the mid-range and top end of the RPM range."

