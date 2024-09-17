Instagram Hopes These Drastic Changes For Teen Users Will Save It From Regulators

Earlier this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued a rare apology about the harms inflicted by social media platforms like Instagram. "I'm sorry for everything you have all been through," he said during a heated Senate hearing. Over the years, Meta has been repeatedly lambasted by non-profits as well as lawmakers over the platform's ill impact, especially over the role it plays at facilitating the online drug market and child grooming by predators. Today, Meta has announced a crucial change that it hopes will protect teens on the platform.

Moving forward, all accounts belonging to users under the age of 16 years will be pushed to the Teen Account status, which brings a set of restrictions aimed at safeguarding their online interests, especially when it comes to interacting with strangers online. To begin with, all Teen Accounts are set to private, which means content is only visible to their friends and family members in their follower group.

Similar restrictions apply to messages and mentions, as these accounts will only be able to receive messages from people they are mutually connected with. Going a step further, restrictions applicable for detecting harmful words and auto-blocking them will be enabled by default for all kinds of interaction requests, both public and private. This would be enforced not only for DM requests, but also for comments visible to Teen Accounts.

