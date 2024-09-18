What Does 'RAT' Stand For And Why Do Airplanes Have Them On-Board?

With an estimated 9.4 billion passengers likely to take to the skies by the end of 2024, there is no denying the fact that taking a flight to reach your destination of choice is among the most typical things we do in our lives. Over the last century, rapid improvements in aviation technology and the relentless pursuit of safety have made flying one of the safest forms of transportation possible.

The learnings aircraft makers and airline companies have garnered from past incidents have had a tremendous impact on the design of most modern-day aircraft, eventually leading to the creation of safer, more reliable, and mechanically sound aircraft. This is why modern-day planes feature a bevy of safety-focused features and incorporate several levels of fail-safe mechanisms. These are in place to address almost all known and possible emergency scenarios that pilots might face.

One such fail-safe mechanism that is a common feature on most modern-day planes is called the RAT. While the acronym will almost certainly evoke a laugh, especially among laypersons, the purpose that these devices serve during emergencies is no laughing matter. As you may have guessed, the term "RAT" is an acronym, which, when expanded, reads "Ram air turbine".

What purpose do these Ram air turbines serve? When and how are they used? These are some of the questions we attempt to answer in this article.

[Featured image by Curimedia via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]