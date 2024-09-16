What Does VC Stand For In Gaming? Here's What You Need To Know

Among the most common uses of the acronym VC in the context of video gaming is in reference to voice chat, which is a system in a video game that allows players to speak with one another one-on-one or in a group using a microphone. This is often in contrast to TC, or text chat, which allows players to type out messages to one another. Many video games rely heavily on voice chat for success, especially those like competitive multiplayer shooters, such as "Valorant" or "Counter-Strike."

Advertisement

It is common in many gaming communities to require people joining one's team to have "VC enabled," or similar phrasing, indicating that joining team members will be expected to have a microphone equipped so they can participate in the chat. Often, teammates will be expected to call out enemy positions, suggest strategies, or otherwise communicate effectively to benefit the team's chances of success. Those who do not have VC enabled, or who do not participate, will often be kicked by team leaders in many games. These players will often be accused of "griefing," which means deliberately making the game harder for one's teammates.

Voice chats can be joined in-game when playing certain titles, but you may instead be asked to join a call in Discord or another calling app. To make sure your VC is correctly set up, check your computer's audio settings and game settings. If you don't have a headset with a microphone, you can check out six of the best headsets for Xbox Series X and other platforms.

Advertisement