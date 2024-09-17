How Do Ammonia Engines Work, And Could They Be Greener Than EVs?

Ammonia isn't an uncommon chemical. If you work in agriculture or do any kind of gardening, you likely interact with it on a regular basis, as roughly 80% of ammonia produced is used in fertilizer. There are other uses for it, too, such as in household cleaning products. What's not as widely known is that ammonia is combustible, meaning it can propel a vehicle with an internal combustion engine.

Advertisement

While Nissan has decided to stop investing in gas engines to focus on electric vehicles, Toyota is one big carmaker that chooses to not abandon ICEs and instead find alternative fuel for them. Ammonia as a fuel isn't actually a new concept, as some vehicles ran on it in Word War II. And Toyota, in collaboration with GAC Motors, has determined that if it mixes liquid ammonia with another fuel source like diesel or hydrogen, it can produce a fuel source with 90% fewer carbon emissions than traditional gasoline to power consumer vehicles.

Why combine ammonia with something like diesel? Ammonia's problem is its flame speed. Even though it's combustible, the speed at which it travels through an engine would be significantly slower than that of traditional gasoline, barely moving an engine's pistons . Consumers don't want a low-powered vehicle. So ammonia needs to be cut with other chemicals, and a fuel source with 90% fewer carbon emissions sounds pretty good (which is why some shipping companies have used ammonia).

Advertisement