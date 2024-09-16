6 Cat Products That Will Come In Handy For Your Next Camping Trip
When the great outdoors start calling, there's little that should hold you back from answering it. But while some may be satisfied with a stroll through the park or a hearty hike, others may wish to take their outdoor ventures to the next level by going on a camping trip. There's arguably no better way to escape the monotonous humdrum of everyday urban life while getting in touch with the natural world. But no matter how in touch with nature you consider yourself, we can all use some help from the modern world to make the stay all the easier.
Before taking off on your camping trip, it's a good idea to invest in a set of quality camping gadgets, tools, and accessories. There's no shortage of retailers and brands to choose from, but one name you may not have considered is the equipment manufacturer Caterpillar. Often recognized through the shortened name of Cat, you've likely seen the distinct yellow bulldozers and draglines associated with this brand working away at construction zones. But what you may not know is that the company sells a wide variety of consumer products ranging from power tools to auto accessories to clothing and much more.
Outdoor enthusiasts will be glad to know that Cat also carries a wide variety of products ideal for camping. The same durability needed for the company's industrial efforts have largely translated to their consumer products, which is especially crucial if you're dealing with the unpredictable nature of nature. Here are six great Cat products that will make the great outdoors even greater. At the end of this article, we'll go into more detail on how these items were selected.
Cat Realtree Explorer's Sleeping Bag
After a long day of exploring and taking in the wonders of the natural world, there's nothing like having a good night's sleep under the stars. A quality sleeping bag will help you achieve that, giving you a comfortable and safe place to rest while still being close to the outdoors. The Cat Realtree Explorer's Sleeping Bag provides a solution that is durable and surprisingly versatile.
While not ideal for the coldest nights of the year, this sleeping bag nevertheless provides ample protection against chilly weather. It's rated to protect against temperatures between 30- and 50-degrees Fahrenheit according to Cat, making it a good choice if you're camping during the summer or fall nights. Depending on the severity of cold weather in your area, it may even prove effective during the winter.
Whichever season you use it during, you'll be nice and secure thanks to its over 6-foot length. Adding to this is the sturdy zipper that not only opens two ways, but even allows your friend or partner to connect their sleeping bag to yours. The Cat Realtree Explorer's Sleeping Bag, which also comes with a compression storage sack, currently costs $79.99 on Cat's website.
Cat Camo Hydration Reservoir
Whether you're camping or not, staying hydrated is of utmost importance. Being outdoors has its own special set of challenges when it comes to providing yourself with ample amounts of water. While reusable water bottles are always a viable option, not all of them are ideal for outdoor travel. On the other hand, hydration reservoirs, also commonly referred to as hydration bladders or hydration systems, were made with outdoor usage in mind, allowing for quicker access to water while on the move, holding a sizable volume of liquid, and keeping your contents cooler for longer stretches of time.
The Cat Camo Hydration Reservoir isn't the most feature-filled reservoir you'll find out there, but for the needs of most, this gets the job done. Not only does it come in a forest-appropriate aesthetic, but it serves as an efficient source of hydration for your outdoor ventures. Like other reservoirs, it easily fits into most hydration packs and comes with a tube that extends out for you to drink from. Its refill port is a good size for easy refilling and cleaning.
Customer reviews on Amazon are mostly positive, with buyers finding it useful for hiking, racing, and even medical purposes. However, some have reported issues with the durability of the material while others wish there was an easier way of holding it without a pack. It currently sells for $19.99.
Invader Hiker Waterproof Boot
As you prepare to stay out in nature, you'll have to be conscious of what you're wearing. Jackets, long pants, and warm socks might be obvious, but it's easy to forget just how valuable a good pair of shoes are to your camping excursion. You never know what you're going to be stepping through, from dewy grass to slippery mud to overflowing rainwater, so it's best to have a shoe that can handle it all. Given the established place Cat has as a leader in the construction industry, it's no wonder that the company offers a wide variety of shoes that can do just that, such as the Invader Hiker Waterproof Boot.
This shoe is as rugged as they get, combining the best of a construction work boot and a hiking boot. A waterproof membrane protects the shoe from the outside while the interior has extra security with a moisture-wicking sock liner that also absorbs odor. To top it off, the boot even possesses some resistance to electricity which, while you are unlikely to encounter open circuits in the middle of the woods, gives you a good idea of just how durable it is. Buyers seem to enjoy this, with it holding a 4.5-star rating average on Amazon. You can buy a pair for $154.99.
8-in-1 Multi-Tool
You're likely going camping to get a little breather from city life. And while you will need a fair amount of tools and supplies to make it through your stay, chances are you're trying to travel as lightly as possible as a way of both being closer to nature and having less to haul back and forth. As their name suggests, multi-tools allow for a wide range of functions with their built-in appliances, making them ideal for camping. Caterpillar has a solid variety to choose from, with perhaps the most well-rounded and economical of its selection being the 8-in-1 Multi-Tool.
This device can come in handy for a variety of needs while camping or exploring the outdoors. Within this multi-tool are a pair of long nose pliers, a slotted screwdriver, a wire cutter, a bottle opener, a carabiner clip, a large knife, and a wire stripper. Whether you need to cut some rope, open a bottle, or remove a splinter, you never know when such a tool will come in handy. Its compact design and aluminum skin chassis further add to the convenience that you'd want out of a multi-tool.
This is among Cat's cheapest multi tools at $19.99 and sports a 4.1-star rating average on Amazon. For those who want even more tool options, Cat offers multi-tools with as many as 14 built-in items, as well as some that come as part of a gift set with additional pocket knives.
4-Function Headlamp
Unlike many of the woodland critters you'll be sharing the outdoors with, you have no way of being able to naturally see in the darkness. As a result, a good working flashlight should be on the top of your list when planning out your next camping venture. But potentially even better than a traditional flashlight is a headlamp, which allows for increased convenience and versatility.
The 4-Function Headlamp from Cat fits over your head with sturdy adjustable elastic bands, freeing your hands to handle other tasks while still providing you light. It comes with a nice variety of lighting options to best suit your situation, including a 250-lumen spotlight, a 120-lumen LED floodlight, a red night vision light, and even a rear flasher so people can spot you in the dark from behind.
Depending on the setting it's on, the headlamp has the ability to run for up to five hours on three AAA batteries. Adding to this, it's water impact resistant, making it even useful during rainfall. If you're not a fan of batteries, however, Cat also has a rechargeable headlamp option. Nevertheless, the 4-Function Headlamp appears to be good at its job judging from the 4.5-star average rating it has on Amazon from over 200 buyers. It's currently goes for $26.99.
Cat 27-Quart Cooler
Unless you plan on eating grass and bugs while you're out camping, you'll probably want to pack along some food for your trip. While there are quality electric coolers out there, a traditional ice cooler is perfectly sufficient for most average camping stays. Once again, many of Cat's coolers are designed to endure the long hours that come with construction work, making them good choices to take along while you enjoy the outdoors. There are many sizes and varieties available under the brand, but the standard 27-Quart Cooler is more than sufficient for the needs of most.
Surrounded by a two-inch layer of insulated foam and a 3/16-inch-thick wall of plastic, this is a solid, sturdy item. Adding to its overall construction, it employs a special polypropylene material that's made to endure abuse. The 27-quart cooler has been tested to hold up to 24 beverage cans along with ice.
Cat states that the cooler will retain ice for several days, although it doesn't specify just how many. However, positive reviews from Amazon buyers, who gave this 4.2 stars on average, concur with this statement, with one user claiming that there was still ice in the cooler after three days, indicating that it's perfect for a weekend camping getaway. The only downside for some is that it's somewhat pricey at $249.
Why we chose these Cat camping products
Cat is not a brand largely associated with providing camping gear, so settling on what made the list wasn't especially straightforward. Nevertheless, we tried approaching this list from the mindset of a consumer hunting down the most suitable items for camping from the company.
Along with ensuring that each product listed would be appropriate for most camping situations, we tried seeking products with as much versatility in their usage as possible. Not only can many of these items serve more than one purpose while out camping, but they can also be useful outside that setting. Depending on where you live, you'll only be able to go camping at specific times of the year, so why not get the most bang for your buck and have some handy products to use elsewhere?
Price was another factor taken into consideration. Thankfully, Cat's selection is rather affordable, but we still shot for items below the $500 line, with the priciest product here coming in at $249. Lastly, we did our best to gather up reviews and to make sure that each item was given positive ratings from buyers.