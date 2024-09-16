How To Remove Old Or Unknown Android Devices From Your Google Account

Now that you can see all the devices you've ever accessed your Google account on, it's time to make sure that they are ones that you still actually own or use. You should see the "Your current session" indicator on the machine you're using to view your list of devices. The rest of the gadgets and sessions warrant a deeper look.

To do this, simply tap on a session. On the next page, you should see the device the session was logged on, the date of the first time you signed in using your Google account, locations of recent activity (if there are any), and any browsers, apps, or services on that particular device that may have a level of access to your Google account.

If the device you're reviewing is one that you no longer have in your possession and is still linked to your account, hit "Sign out." Confirm the action by selecting "Sign out" again. Doing so should remove access to your Google account from that particular device.

If you find that there are devices listed that you don't own or don't remember using, activity locations you don't recall being at, or apps you don't normally use, definitely sign out to remove them from your Google account. You may also want to consider changing your Google account password or maybe even replacing it with a passkey just to be safe.

